SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month on Tuesday, as expected, while observing the effects from global policy changes on the gradually recovering local economy.

KEY POINTS:

- 17 of 22 analysts who gave a clear direction said the bank would cut rates as soon as March as the strength of the country's economic recovery remains uncertain.

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Although inflation remains very low, at just 0.8 percent y/y in January, we doubt that the BoK will respond by cutting rates, given that the weakness has been caused by temporary supply-side factors."

"Meanwhile, we expect the economy to gain a firmer footing in the coming quarters, supported by low oil prices, supportive fiscal policy and the BoK's earlier rate cuts. What's more, a key factor that will make the BoK wary about cutting rates further is Korea's high level of household debt given that low interest rates have already led to an acceleration in household credit growth."

PARK HYUN-MIN, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, SHINHAN INVESTMENT CORP

"I see a slim chance of a rate cut this year. The economy is in bad shape, but the government is very positive about the economy. The government's view is unlikely to change for the next three to six months unless there are big external shocks. The government is also focused on structural reforms, so it does not see the need to cut base rates."

"If the Bank of Korea governor does not hint at rate cuts during today's news conference, there will be a slim chance of the reduction in the first quarter and afterwards."

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, KDB DAEWOO SECURITIES

"With South Korea's economic growth facing more vulnerabilities, especially with a currency war brewing in the region as other central banks ease, the Bank of Korea will have little other choice than to cut rates soon if key economic indicators continue to underwhelm."

LEE JUNG-BEOM, CHIEF ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"I see the Bank of Korea holding rates throughout the year. The Bank of Korea is still waiting to see the effects of last year's two rate cuts."

"The chance of a cut had risen a bit after ECB's quantitative easing."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets were largely unmoved by the widely expected decision to hold rates steady for a fourth month.

The won was steady at 1,102.2 to the dollar at 0108 GMT while March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.03 points to 108.30. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was nearly flat at 1,959.46 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Hyunjoo Jin, Joonhee Yu and Kahyun Yang; Editing by Tony Munroe)