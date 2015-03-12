* Rate cut to record low 1.75 pct vs 2.00 pct (Reuters poll
2 pct)
* Domestic demand and exports softer than expected
* C.bank governor cautious ahead of likely Fed tightening
* Market had seen cut in April as economic recovery
disappoints
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's central bank cut
interest rates for the first time in five months on Thursday in
a surprise move, joining the ranks of other economies which have
recently taken advantage of lower inflation to ease monetary
policy to spur sluggish growth.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee, grappling
with a weaker-than-expected economic recovery, lowered its base
rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75
percent, confounding expectations that it would wait at least
another month to see if domestic and export demand improved.
The committee split in a 5-2 vote, Governor Lee Ju-yeol
said, without elaborating on the arguments of the dissenters.
A snap poll conducted by Reuters soon after the decision
showed most analysts do not see another rate cut this year.
Bond futures <0#KTB:> initially rose and the won fell
to a 20-month low after the decision, but bonds later returned
to previous levels and the won recouped losses as traders took
profits from the dollar's recent rally after the central bank
move.
"It (the rate cut) came one month earlier than we had
expected," said Lim Ji-won, economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co in
Seoul. "An additional cut still remains a possibility if the
growth situation does not improve much from here, but at this
point it really depends on the data."
Governor Lee said the cut - the first since October and the
sixth since the BOK's easing cycle started in July 2012 - was a
pre-emptive move to keep the weak momentum seen in the first two
months of the year from hurting the economy's growth potential.
"We saw that the economy was not growing as much as thought
and that inflation would be lower than expected," Lee said. "We
decided it would be better to act pre-emptively as we confirmed
the risks were there."
But Lee was cautious about further rate moves.
"The Bank of Korea is making preparations based on the
scenario that the Federal Reserve will start raising rates in
the second half of the year. However, we don't feel that we will
have to hike rates right away when the U.S. begins tightening."
WEAK START TO THE YEAR
The market's consensus view had been that the central bank
would lower the rate when it revises growth forecasts in April.
Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
were at 108.93 at 0616 GMT, up just 0.02 points and far below a
session high of 109.19. The won finished domestic trade
flat at 1,126.4 against the dollar after having fallen as much
as 0.9 percent.
The Bank of Korea cut its growth forecast for this year to
3.4 percent in January from the previous 3.9 percent and is
widely expected to lower it again next month as China's growth
continues to cool and much of Europe flounders.
South Korea's industrial production plunged in January and
annual inflation slowed to a 16-year low in February, though
officials blamed much of the low price growth on falling
commodity prices rather than weak consumption.
Exports suffered their worst fall in two years in February,
but policymakers say overall global demand has shown some signs
of gradual recovery.
Economists have said South Korea's heavy and growing
household debt was one of the main constraints on the central
bank's policies. The average household carries debt amounting to
some 160 percent of disposable annual income, higher than that
of U.S. households before the subprime mortgage crisis which
sparked the 2008 global meltdown.
Governor Lee said foreign exchange rates were important to
South Korean exporters but disagreed with some analysts' views
that the current global easing trend was aimed primarily at
depressing exchange rates. Rather, he said, the policy changes
were sparked by economic problems in their respective countries.
The Bank of Thailand also cut its policy interest rate on
Wednesday in a surprise move. India has cut rates twice already
so far this year and China has eased policy two times, with more
moves expected. Singapore, Australia and Indonesia have also
eased.
(Additional reporting by Tony Munroe, Yena Park, Yeawon Choi;
Editing by Kim Coghill)