SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate steady on Friday, a widely expected decision as it assesses the effects of its two rate cuts this year, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on raising rates.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating.

KEY POINTS:

- Thirty out of the 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast no rate change on Friday. A majority of those surveyed saw the Bank of Korea standing pat for the time being, whereas a third predicted another rate cut this year.

- CHRONOLOGY

COMMENTARY:

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KDB DAEWOO SECURITIES

"We expect a rate cut one more time in the fourth quarter this year, as early as October, considering the lukewarm local economy, defying a weak won and a rise in household debt."

"We expect the Bank of Korea to cut economic growth rates for the year today."

"If the U.S. holds rates next week, the possibility of a BOK rate cut this year will rise."

YOU SUN-WOONG, FIXED INCOME/CREDIT ANALYST, LIG INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"It is highly likely that the BOK would cut interest rates following a decision by the Fed to leave interest rates steady."

PARK HYUNG-MIN, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, SHINHAN INVESTMENT CORP

"If the U.S. raises its base rate within this year, the BOK is not likely to reduce its base rate in fear of capital outflow. They're likely to react conservatively, and decide to keep the rates unchanged."

"Low growth is becoming more fixed. Both imports and exports are bad. Thus there is possibility for base rate reduction."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets showed little reaction to the decision.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.06 points to trade at 109.61 as of 0100 GMT, while the won was up 0.8 percent at 1,184.6 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.8 percent at 1,946.65 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Yeawon Choi, Hooyeon Kim and Rebecca Jang; Editing by Tony Munroe)