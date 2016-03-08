* For poll details click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 22 out of 33 analysts see base rate unchanged at 1.50 pct

* Some analysts push back cut timing to April

* The Bank of Korea reviews policy on March 10

SEOUL, March 8 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday but may cut them next month when it revises its forecasts to reflect a softer economic recovery than expected, a Reuters poll found.

Twenty-two of 33 analysts polled by Reuters said the Bank of Korea would keep its monetary policy rate steady at 1.50 percent for a ninth straight month when it reviews rates on March 10.

The remaining 11 said the central bank could cut interest rates to a new record low of 1.25 percent.

Of those who saw rates on hold this week, however, 13 respondents said the BOK would cut rates in April or some time later in the year. Only eight from the overall poll saw rates on hold for the rest of the year. One remaining analyst did not provide a forecast for future movements.

"It's no longer a matter of whether the central bank will cut rates, but when, as downside risks to the bank's economic forecasts are higher from poor exports and consumption," said Lee Sang-jae, chief economist at Eugene Investment and Securities.

"But in consideration of the governor's comments last month that global uncertainties would need to dissipate for monetary policy to better take effect, rates should be cut in April after policy meetings in key economies."

Lee was referring to the European Central Bank's governing council meeting, which also takes place on March 10, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open March Committee's two-day meeting that starts on March 15.

Pressure for the central bank to cut rates has risen as exports show no sign of rebounding from an unprecedented period of decline. Poor exports have in turn hurt industrial production, which fell in January at the fastest pace in a year as production of key export items has declined.

Inflation picked up to 1.3 percent in February, its highest in more than a year, but still stands well below the central bank's 2 percent target.

In January the Bank of Korea cut this year's growth projection from 3.2 percent to 3.0 percent, slightly lower than the finance ministry's forecast of 3.1 percent.

Many of the analysts who saw a rate cut also added recent turbulence in financial markets would have to abate before the bank would lower rates, citing the plunge of the won.

The won has been Asia's worst-performing currency because of "risk-off" sentiment that has seen outflows increase since late last year. Some analysts said a rate cut could exacerbate that trend.

South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold around $2 billion in one session alone to prop up the won late last month shortly after issuing a stern warning against herd behaviour to curb the won's weakness against the dollar. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim, Dahee Kim and Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)