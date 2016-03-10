SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a ninth straight month on Thursday, on par with market expectations, opting to observe policy meetings in advanced economies and the global economy.

KEY POINTS:

- Governor's news conference due from 0220 GMT

- Twenty-two out of 33 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision had forecast the central bank would hold rates on Thursday while the remainder projected a cut.

- CHRONOLOGY

COMMENTARY:

YOU SUN-WOONG, FIXED INCOME/CREDIT ANALYST, LIG INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I expect the interest rate to be cut in April. Major central banks such as the ECB and BOJ are all expected to bring down their interest rates, which would strengthen the case for more easing globally."

"It is highly likely for the BOK to lower this year's growth rate forecast to 2.8 percent."

LEE JAE-HYUNG, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, YUANTA SECURITIES KOREA

"I expect the base rate to be kept unchanged. The macro indices and consumer (sentiment) index fell early this year, but recently we are seeing a rise in oil prices, which means the macro environment has changed. Unless the economic flow withers too much, I don't think there is much reason to lower the base rate."

"I think there is possibility (for South Korea) to reach the 3.0 percent growth rate forecast."

KIM MIN-GYU, FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST, KIWOOM SECURITIES

"I expect the BOK to cut the rate in April. The BOK probably needed to see the ECB and FOMC decisions that will be made after the BOK meeting."

"There will not be a significant boost to the domestic demand (even with a rate cut) without a supplementary budget. There have been four rate cuts (between 2014-2015), and any boost to the economy was more from the fiscal policy than rate cuts."

MARKET REACTION:

Treasury bond futures fell slightly after the decision, while the won and stocks showed a muted reaction.

March futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.03 point at 110.18 as of 0102 GMT. The won was up 0.4 percent at 1,210.5 against the dollar, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Seoul Bureau; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)