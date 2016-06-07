* For poll details click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

SEOUL, June 7 South Korea is expected to keep interest rates on hold this week before cutting them next month as inflation refuses to accelerate and exports are far from rebounding anytime soon, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.

Nineteen out of 23 analysts surveyed in the poll said they expect the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent this week, while the remaining four forecast a cut to 1.25 percent.

Of those analysts who saw a hold for this week, 13 said the central bank would cut interest rates soon, with most expecting a cut pointing to July as the right timing.

Six out of the 23 analysts saw no change for the rest of the year.

"The BOK monetary policy board is going to hold this week as they wouldn't cut without giving some kind of signal beforehand," said Kong Dong-rak, general manager at Korea Asset Investment Securities, referring to the unanimous vote that kept rates on hold in May. Most rate cuts in recent years saw a split vote in the month before.

Some of those who see a rate cut are convinced this month's vote will be split because one board member was recorded in last month's minutes calling for a rate cut soon.

"The timing for the pending Federal Reserve rate hike is a bit concerning, but I believe the governor's comments that BOK policy is not hinged on the Fed's actions," Kong said.

Comments from Fed chief Janet Yellen last week that watered down market views of a U.S. rate hike in June probably bought the BOK enough time to lower rates in South Korea, other analysts noted.

Another popular view among respondents favoured July for a rate cut. This would follow the finance ministry announcing its policy for the second half of the year and revising its economic forecasts in late June.

Also, a July rate cut would be helpful to an ongoing structural overhaul of the country's giant but ailing shipping and shipbuilding sectors, they said.

The Bank of Korea is also expected to downgrade its current economic forecasts in its quarterly review in July. This year's GDP forecast currently stands at 2.8 percent.

Economic activity in Asia's fourth-largest economy has been tepid overall with recovery steady but slow, largely due to constricted trade.

South Korean exports fell unexpectedly in May while inflation cooled, and the trade ministry said conditions for trade are unlikely to show a sharp turnaround anytime soon.

Inflation eased more than expected to a four-month low of 0.8 percent in May, down from 1.0 percent in April and slipping further away from the central bank's inflation target of 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng, Dahee Kim, Nataly Pak and Jeongeun Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)