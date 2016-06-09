SEOUL, June 9 South Korea's central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.25 percent on Thursday as inflation has failed to accelerate and exports remained weak.

KEY POINTS:

- Nineteen out of 23 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll had said they expect the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent this week, while the remaining four forecast a cut to 1.25 percent.

CHRONOLOGY

COMMENTARY:

OH SUK-TAE, ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE

"It's possible the BOK has some special information that the market doesn't have. It could be influence from the government or it could also be that there was some bad data."

SHIN DONG-SOO, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, EUGENE INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"The policy stance on easing will be maintained but realistically, an additional cut will be difficult."

PARK HYUNG-MIN, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, SHINHAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

"It's too early to say that it will be the last rate cut. I think another rate cut might be possible."

"I think today's rate cut would have very limited impact on the economy. Companies aren't investing eagerly enough for now and the household debt problem is still serious. Just cutting rates would not be of much help to the overall economy."

YOON YEO-SAM, CHIEF FIXED INCOME ANALYST, MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD

"We would have to keep an eye for any additional issues but for this year, we think that this will be the last cut."

KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"In order for an additional rate cut to happen, I think there needs to be a change in the amount cut, for example, instead of 0.25 percent, perhaps 0.10 percent. I do think there can be one additional rate cut if the amount is changed."

"The restructuring and capitalization plan was announced (on Wednesday). I think there was a government request for policy assistance."

"I think there will be some economic effect. For a bigger effect, the structural reforms and financial policy must be carried out well."

LEE SUR-BEE, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, SAMSUNG SECURITIES

"Many expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates in June or July but after the May jobs data a June hike now seems impossible. The BOK probably thought taking action before the Fed's rate hike would be safer."

KIM JINA, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, IBK SECURITIES

"I think this will be the last cut this year."

"There will be a supplementary budget announced with the detailed budget in the latter half of the year, so this is a pre-emptive cut. Also, there will be more pressure as time passes with the pending Federal Reserve rate hike."

MARKET REACTION:

The won erased earlier gains and dropped 0.3 percent as of 0103 GMT after the unexpected decision, while June futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.12 points to trade at 110.69. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Dahee Kim, Nataly Pak and Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Tony Munroe)