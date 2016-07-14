SEOUL, July 14 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday to assess the impact of a surprise rate cut in June and to study the effect of global uncertainties such as Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union.

KEY POINTS:

- Twenty-eight of 29 analysts surveyed by Reuters said the Bank of Korea would leave interest rates at 1.25 percent. One forecast a cut to 1.0 percent.

- CHRONOLOGY

COMMENTARY:

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO

"The next cut can possibly happen by the end of Q3, in September."

"Domestically, the (corporate) restructuring process is a big issue and externally even if Britain is handling it well, we need to see how Brexit unfolds. There is still talk of the U.S. raising interest rates by the year-end but that won't be easy."

"External issues such as China, THAAD and the U.S. presidential election are creating significant uncertainties right now."

OH CHANG-SOB, FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"A rate cut is possible during the third quarter. The economy will likely slow further in the second half."

"Fiscal policy (to boost growth) will likely be implemented in August and September, and monetary policy measures will also be needed then."

OH SUK-TAE, ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE

"I expect one more rate cut, either in August or September."

"The Bank of Korea will cut its growth forecast; the pace of the economic recovery has been short of the Bank of Korea's expectations. Many of the new monetary policy committee members are focused on growth, as well."

LEE SUR-BEE, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, SAMSUNG SECURITIES

"Another rate cut is expected as early as September or possibly October."

"Although the extra budget will be discussed and passed in July and August, it will not bring significant changes in the economy in the third and fourth quarter, which means the downside risk will still remain for the time being."

"The corporate restructuring issue and the Brexit shock seem to be pressuring investment and consumption in the economy."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets were little changed after the widely expected decision.

The won was flat, trading at 1,146.0 as of 0058 GMT after the decision, while September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.02 points at 111.15, unchanged from before the decision. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Dahee Kim, Jeongeun Lee, Nataly Pak and Yun-hwan Chae; Editing by Tony Munroe and Se Young Lee)