By Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim

SEOUL, Aug 9 South Korea's central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday and to resume monetary easing before year-end to support a trade-dependent economy hit by falling exports, a Reuters poll found.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters said they expected the Bank of Korea to keep rates at a record low 1.25 percent at its monthly policy review as it monitors the impact of its June rate cut, amid rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.

All but four economists polled expect the Bank of Korea to cut the benchmark rate to 1 percent by year-end.

"The focus of the meeting will continue to be on studying the impact of (recent) policy measures ahead of the implementation of the extra budget," said Yoon Yeo-sam, fixed-income analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities.

The government announced a 11 trillion won ($9.93 billion) supplementary budget in June to aid regional economies hurt by a government plan to restructure indebted companies. The proposal is expected to win legislative approval within weeks.

Yoon said a rate reduction is likely in October when the bank next revises its economic outlook.

The Bank of Korea left borrowing costs unchanged at 1.25 percent in July after cutting in June in response to slowing global trade and an initiative to restructure South Korea's ailing shipbuilding and shipping industries.

South Korea's central bank is contending with an economy showing mixed signals.

Growth rebounded in the second quarter to 0.7 percent from January-March, while on Monday Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign credit rating.

But at the same time, July exports fell at the fastest rate in three months, which could further weigh on factory output after the figure for June missed estimates.

Inflation is well below the central bank's 2 percent target.

Another potential setback is an anti-corruption law due to take effect next month, which bars providing gifts and lavish free meals to civil servants and others, which could put a dent in retail sales.

DBS Bank economist Ma Tie-ying, among the four in the Reuters poll who does not expect a rate change this year, said better-than-expected second quarter growth data and improving investment indicators reduce pressure for another cut.

"Barring fresh downside risks to the growth outlook, the BOK may not rush to cut rates again in the near term," said Ma.

($1 = 1,108.2000 won) (Additional reporting by Dahee Kim, Jeongeun Lee, Yun Hwan Chae and Nataly Pak; Editing by Tony Munroe and Eric Meijer)