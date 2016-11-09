* For poll details check: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 26 out of 27 analysts surveyed see rates on hold on Friday

* Vaninder Singh at RBS lone dissenter predicting a cut on Friday

By Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim

SEOUL, Nov 9 South Korea's central bank is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged on Friday as board members await the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy decision and weigh risks related to mounting household debt, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

All but one of 27 economists surveyed by Reuters expect Governor Lee Ju-yeol and his board to leave the policy rate at a record low 1.25 percent on Friday, with a slim majority predicting a cut as the bank's next policy move within 2017.

Vaninder Singh at the Royal Bank of Scotland was the lone dissenter predicting a cut, and cited reasons including sluggish factory output and the ongoing logjam at the parliament as risks to the economy.

"The BOK will face a tough situation at November's meeting, against a backdrop of GDP growth slowing, political risks increasing and on the other hand, inflation bottoming out and household debt continues to expand strongly," Ma Tie-ying, an economist with DBS Bank said.

"We expect it to keep rates unchanged at this meeting but adopt a dovish stance," Ma said, adding that the BOK board may not necessarily vote unanimously this time.

Unlike in October when the voting was unanimous, any dissent on Friday will spur speculation that a near-term rate cut is possible.

While the BOK said the South Korea is still on track to achieve 2.7 percent growth even after Samsung Electronics scrapped its flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 7, the government has expressed grave concerns for growth amid falling production and exports.

Finance minister designate Yim Jong-yong on Monday said the current growth was as fragile as thin ice due to low momentum in exports, domestic demand and the job market.

Even as South Korea's annual inflation in October accelerated to 1.3 percent, an eight-month high, exports have fallen for most of the past two years, highlighting challenges ahead for the economy when it needs to simultaneously stabilize financial markets against volatility that could follow should the U.S. Federal Reserve decide to increase interest rates at its December meeting.

The minutes from the BOK's October meeting suggest that central bank may be too concerned about the rising household debt to make a move this month, as board members continued to warn against loose monetary policies aggravating the household debt burden.

South Korea's household debt was at a record high of 1,257.3 trillion won ($1.11 trillion) as of the June quarter.

($1 = 1,127.9900 won) (Additional reporting by Dahee Kim, Yun Hwan Chae, Nataly Pak and Jeongeun Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)