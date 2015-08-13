SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, as it assesses the effect of previous policy easing on the struggling economy and waits for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start raising rates.

A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate steady. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 27 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the central bank would hold rates steady this week while a majority of analysts said interest rates would remain at the current level until the end of the year. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)