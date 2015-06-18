SEOUL, June 18 Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday the recent fallout from the ongoing Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak is a credit negative to South Korea as the virus has weakened consumer sentiment in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"The spread of the illness is credit negative for the sovereign, because it is dampening consumer confidence amid already-weak domestic demand, threatening to undermine an incipient recovery in economic growth," said Moody's in a statement.

"Policy stimulus measures to counter the effect on the economy could also have credit-negative side effects." (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)