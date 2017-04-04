UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased to a six-month peak of $375.30 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level of foreign exchange reserves in March was the highest since the all-time high of $377.77 billion in September 2016. The Bank of Korea said the reserves edged up by $1.39 billion in March from $373.91 billion in February as gains in the euro and the yen increased the value of the overall reserves when converted into the dollar. South Korea had the world's eighth largest foreign exchange reserves as of March this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 375.46 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts