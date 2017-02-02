SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a three-month high in January to $374.04 billion, after falling for three straight months, the central bank said on Friday. In December, the reserves stood at $371.10 billion. The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the increase was largely due to a broad softening of the dollar, which boosted the value of other currencies in its reserves. South Korea does not disclose breakdowns of its reserves by currency. South Korea's issuance of a $1 billion 10-year dollar-denominated debt in January also contributed to the larger foreign exchange stockpile which is the world's eighth largest, the BOK said. As of the end of last month, 90.6 percent of the central bank's reserves were in the form of securities such as treasury bonds and corporate paper, according to the BOK. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 375.46 371.38 369.89 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)