SEOUL, May 4 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to $376.57 billion in April from $375.30 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday, their second highest level on record. The foreign exchange reserves in April rose by $1.27 billion in April, bringing total reserves to the highest level since the all-time high of $377.77 billion was hit in September 2016. The Bank of Korea attributed the rise to gains from reserve portfolio management and a fall in dollar against Asian currencies during the month, which increased the value of assets held in other currencies when converted. South Korea has the world's eighth largest foreign exchange reserves as of April this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept 376.57 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)