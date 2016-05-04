UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL May 4 South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it aims to set detailed contingency plans regarding ongoing corporate restructuring of the shipping and shipbuilding industries by end-June.
The announcement came after the first meeting of a taskforce of officials from the government, central bank and other related bodies convened to discuss how to provide capital for the structural reform if needed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.