UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL May 24 South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday financial support for two state-run banks most exposed to troubled shipbuilders and shippers will be provided through both direct fiscal support and indirect liquidity via a fund.
"We have had developments in talks where it was agreed there would be a policy mix with government money and central bank efforts to support the state-run banks with direct support and indirect capital through a fund," said Minister of Strategy and Finance Yoo Il-ho to top ministry officials during a regular meeting. The comments were provided by the finance ministry.
The government, Bank of Korea and other related bodies are in talks to support the state-run banks propping up shipyards and shippers. They plan to announce details by end-June to ensure the banks do not run into a credit crunch. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts