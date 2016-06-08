SEOUL, June 8 South Korea announced plans on Wednesday to create a 11 trillion won ($9.51 billion) fund in order to support two state-run banks most exposted to the country's troubled shipping and shipbuilding firms currently undergoing restructuring.

The companies have also announced plans to expedite the process, including wage cuts and stock sales.

($1 = 1,156.9000 won)