UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL May 27 Sales at top South Korean department stores rose 1.3 percent in April from a year earlier, revised government data showed on Wednesday, turning from a fall in March but slightly weaker than a recent estimate.
It was compared to a preliminary 1.5 percent gain estimated by the finance ministry early this month and a 5.7 percent fall in March.
The sales data from department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co is a useful guide on retail sales trends in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The same industry ministry data showed annual sales at discount stores held steady in April from a year earlier, slightly better than a 0.2 percent fall previously estimated. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.