SEJONG, South Korea, July 8 Annual sales at South Korea's department stores in June fell at their fastest pace in five months, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, as consumption was hurt by an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 10.7 percent in June from a year earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement.

This was the sharpest drop since a 11.0 percent fall in January and snapped two months of gains.

Sales at major discount store chains fared no better, declining 9.7 percent on-year, and was also the biggest fall since January.

The ministry said that external and internal risks to the economy have intensified as the service industry has been hit by MERS which flared in late May, while global uncertainties have grown amid the Greece debt crisis.

The recovery in manufacturing and investment has also slowed down due to weak exports, the statement said. Shipments from the export-reliant economy have fallen sharply this year due to sluggish global demand.

In response, the government presented a 11.8 trillion won ($10.41 billion) supplementary budget to parliament earlier this week to shore up the economy. The ruling Saenuri Party has said it hopes the additional spending will be passed within the month. ($1 = 1,133.7000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)