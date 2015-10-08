SEOUL Oct 8 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount stores rose in September as consumers splurged during a major annual holiday and spending gained momentum from a government push to boost consumption, official estimates showed on Thursday.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co jumped 14.1 percent in September on an annual basis, the finance ministry estimated in a report.

The historical data were revised in September to more accurately reflect sales figures, a finance ministry official said.

According to the new statistics, department store sales rose for a third straight month in September to their highest since November 2012. Sales rose a revised 1.2 percent in August on-year versus a 6.5 percent fall in the previous data.

Sales at major discount-store chains in September rose 10.0 percent to a seven-month high, the same preliminary data showed, rebounding sharply from a revised 4.8 percent decline seen in August. The previous data had shown a 7.6 percent drop in August.

Consumption tends to rise before and during the annual Chuseok holiday in South Korea, which can fall anytime in September through October. Retail sales were also helped by nationwide discount sale campaigns launched in August by the government to attract customers.

The finance ministry's statement on Thursday said domestic consumption has risen recently above levels seen during an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus that peaked in June, and had knocked consumer sentiment and tourism. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)