SEOUL Dec 29 Sales at department stores in South Korea rose for the third straight month in November, though the pace of growth slowed from October.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier, finalised data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.

That was far weaker than a 11.4 percent jump seen in October but strong sales then were mainly due to a major holiday in South Korea.

Although warmer-than-average weather had curbed sales of winter apparel, demand for household goods such as televisions and refrigerators had boosted sales in November at department stores, the data said.

Government efforts this year have sparked a recovery in domestic demand, but there have been concerns the effects from official measures will taper off early next year.

Sensing concern, President Park Geun-hye on Monday urged government officials to prepare strong measures to keep the momentum going.

Sales at South Korea's major discount stores slipped 3.7 percent in annual terms in November, declining for a second month after they fell 0.5 percent in October.

The decline in sales were attributed to fewer working days compared with the previous year and consumers avoiding meat products after the World Health Organisation experts said in late October that eating processed meat can cause cancer in humans, the ministry said.