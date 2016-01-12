SEOUL Jan 12 Sales at South Korea's top department stores likely declined in December after three months of gains, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, fuelling concerns that government efforts to boost consumption may be running out of steam.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co slipped 3.8 percent in December from a year ago, the finance ministry said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

Sales at major discount stores likely fell 2.1 percent over the same period, which would mark a third straight month of declines.

In November, department store sales rose 1.0 percent on-year, while discount store sales fell 3.7 percent.

In the same report, the finance ministry said South Korea's economy continues to show a steady recovery in domestic demand, but a comeback in manufacturing and investment has been delayed due to weak exports.

It also said risks at home and abroad have increased due to a spike in market volatility in China, higher interest rates in the U.S., falling global oil prices and a recent hydrogen bomb test in North Korea.

The ministry said it would take immediate action according to prepared contingency plans if needed after observing financial markets. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)