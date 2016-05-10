SEOUL May 10 South Korea's top department
stores scored a second month of sales growth in April,
preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, backing recent
surveys showing consumers are feeling better about the economy.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co were seen up 8.0 percent on-year in
April, according to data from the finance ministry.
That would be much stronger growth than a 0.3 percent rise
in March and mark the fastest gain since January this year.
The data also showed sales at discount stores last month
likely rebounded to be up 0.2 percent in annual terms from a 4.6
percent drop in March.
Domestic consumption is showing broad improvement supported
by consumer spending although exports continue to fall, the
finance ministry said in the statement. It also added the pace
of recovery in the private sector was still weak, noting that
offshore risks persist as global growth remains sluggish.
The trade ministry will release finalised figures later this
month.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)