SEOUL, Sept 8 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount stores declined in August for the first time in two months mainly due to seasonal factors, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 6.6 in August from a year earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement.

That marked the sharpest fall since June and compared with an annual 0.7 percent rise in July.

Sales at major discount store chains declined for a third straight month, down 8.4 percent in August, worse than a 1.8 percent fall in July and also the sharpest drop since June this year.

The statement said the poor August numbers were mainly due to the autumn Chuseok holiday falling early in September last year. Consumers usually splurge ahead of the holiday, which can fall anywhere from September to October.

This year, the holiday falls late in September.

The ministry said that while domestic consumption is picking up, volatility in Chinese stock markets and the possible rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve pose "big risks" to the economy amid anaemic business and consumer sentiment at home.

Revised retail sales data will be published by the trade ministry later in the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)