SEOUL, March 9 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores likely fell in February after a rebound in
January, preliminary estimates from the finance ministry showed
on Wednesday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co were estimated to have edged down 0.1
percent in February from a year ago, the finance ministry said
in a monthly report.
Discount store sales over the same period likely fell 5.4
percent, the estimates suggested.
The finance ministry did not elaborate on the reasons for
the declines.
Figures from the trade ministry, which will publish
confirmed numbers and details later in the month, had shown
department and discount store sales in January had jumped 9.0
and 11.0 percent, respectively.
In its assessment of the current economy, the finance
ministry said production overall had been weak while consumption
had softened because of temporary issues.
