SEOUL Aug 7 Some of South Korea's private
consumption indicators improved in July, a monthly government
report showed on Thursday, adding to hopes for a pick-up in
Asia's fourth-largest economy from the weakness in the second
quarter.
Sales at the country's top three department store chains
rose 4.2 percent in July from a year earlier, swinging from a
4.6 percent loss in June and marking the strongest growth since
January, the finance ministry's report showed.
But sales at top discount-store chains fell 4.5 percent in
July from a year before, although the pace of decline eased from
a 5.9 percent drop in June, the report showed.
Gasoline sales in July increased 2.7 percent in volume terms
from a year before, up for a fourth consecutive month and
marking the fastest growth since August 2013, the report showed.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)