SEOUL May 21 Shinyoung Asset Management's flagship equity fund has grown into South Korea's best-performing large mutual stock fund by hunting down overlooked, unloved shares and sectors, its equities chief said.

Kim Dae-hwan, director of the investment strategy division, told Reuters this strategy was born out of watching the mistakes of competitors during the global financial crisis. Shinyoung's key fund now has nearly $3 billion in net asset value, far more than any other equity fund in the country, earning it the nickname "dinosaur fund" for its sheer size.

"The companies that lost a lot of money after 2007 had kept buying shares they already had," Kim said at a recent interview. "We have, from the start, tried to diverge from the sectors we have already and looked for shares that everyone hates and has abandoned."

Right now, that means looking at shipbuilding, construction, chemicals and machinery shares, he said. Last year, shipbuilders lost over 50 percent, while energy and chemical shares dropped 31 percent.

The main Shinyoung Value High Dividend Securities Investment Trust (Equity) fund had, through Wednesday, three-year returns of 78.8 percent, the highest among the five Korean funds with assets exceeding 1 trillion won, according to domestic fund tracker Zeroin.

At the end of April, 61.5 percent of its assets were invested in large-cap companies, with the services and electronics sectors each accounting for 17.2 percent of holdings.

The fund's top five stocks at the end of February were technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, cosmetics maker Amorepacific Corp, tobacco company KT&G Corp, mobile service provider LG UPlus Corp and Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund.

Kim forecasts the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) will rise to 2,400 to 2,500 in the next three to five years as the domestic and global economies improve.

"Even after the Fed raises rates, the Kospi is unlikely to dive. Right now we see 2,000 points as the bottom," he said.

The main bourse finished at 2,139.54 points on Wednesday and has risen 11 percent this year. ($1 = 1,095.2900 won) (Editing by Tony Munroe, Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)