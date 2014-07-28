SEOUL, July 28 South Korean shares are considerably undervalued compared to the strength of its economy and companies and lower dividend payouts than in other countries are mainly to blame, its finance minister said on Monday.

Minister Choi Kyung-hwan made the remark while explaining his ministry's intention to pressure large companies to pay more of their income as dividends to shareholders or as wages to employees.

