SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea will take measures to stabilise any excessive volatility in the nation's stock market, head of the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Yim Jong-yong, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), was quoted as saying in a statement that the FSC will also closely monitor domestic economic risks such as household debt and the ongoing corporate restructuring efforts.

World markets were in turmoil following a stunning win for Republican candidate Donald Trump in a fiercely fought U.S. presidential election, and Yim said heightened volatility in domestic markets from the outcome was inevitable in the near term.

The South Korean won and stocks were also hit by the upset win.

Yim said the regulator will act swiftly against attempts to disrupt market order via means such as spreading rumours. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)