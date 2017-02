SEOUL, June 15 South Korea said on Wednesday the inclusion of the country's stock markets in the MSCI advanced market index will be difficult in the near-term after the country failed to be placed on the review list.

It will also be hard to make offshore trading possible for the won in the near-term, which the MSCI has asked for, the Financial Services Commission's Vice Chairman Jeong Eun-bo said in opening remarks at a meeting to discuss the outcome of the MSCI decision. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)