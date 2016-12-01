SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean exports to China and
the U.S. expanded in November compared to a year before, while
shipments to the EU fell, breakdowns from the trade ministry
showed on Thursday.
Exports to China rebounded for the first time in 17 months
to rise 0.4 percent on-year, while shipments to the U.S. grew
3.9 percent.
South Korean exports to the EU dropped sharly by 22 percent
on-year.
Although November exports rebounded, it was difficult to
expect this recovery to last through December, the ministry
said, as risks related to U.S. interest rate increases and trade
policies lie ahead.
