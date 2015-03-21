SEOUL, March 21 South Korean exports fell slightly during the first 20 days of March compared with the same period a year ago, customs data showed on Saturday, reflecting persistently sluggish demand offshore.

Exports during the March 1-20 period slipped 1.5 percent to $24.549 billion from a year ago while imports dropped at a quicker pace of 10.8 percent to $26.653 billion, Customs Korea data showed.

Shipments from South Korea have been suffering in past months due to weak demand from China and Europe, where economies have been ailing.

The customs agency releases only the total value on its website (www.customs.go.kr) without elaborating. Estimates for the full month will be released by the trade ministry on April 1. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)