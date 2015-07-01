* June exports -1.8 pct y/y (Reuters poll: -1.0 pct)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, July 1 South Korean exports declined for
a sixth straight month in June, keeping policymakers under
pressure as they sought to inject billions of dollars of fresh
stimulus into an economy reeling from a one-two punch of weak
domestic and global demand.
Exports fell 1.8 percent in June from a year earlier while
imports tumbled 13.6 percent, the trade ministry data showed on
Wednesday. As a result, the trade surplus nearly doubled to a
record $10.2 billion from $5.4 billion a year before.
The export performance was in line with the market's
expectations and better than a 10.9 percent fall in May, but the
value per working day was down a sharper 12.3 percent in June
on-year.
A survey by Markit Economics also showed on Wednesday new
export orders that South Korean manufacturers received during
June fell for a fourth consecutive month.
"We'll keep seeing falls in exports throughout the third
quarter which will be inevitable due to the debt crisis in
Greece and sluggishness in China," said Park Sang-hyun, chief
economist at HI Investment & Securities.
For the three months to June, exports fell 6.9 percent
on-year - the worst decline since the third quarter of 2009.
Adding to the gloomy external picture, the outbreak of the
deadly Middle East Respirator Syndrome has dented domestic
demand and put more strain on a shaky economy.
STIMULUS BURST
In response, the central bank cut interest rates to a record
low in June and the government plans to move a stimulus budget
bill worth around 15 trillion won ($13.41 billion) to parliament
by July 6.
Global investment banks such as ING and Nomura are sceptical
these stimulus efforts will enable South Korea to achieve this
year's growth target, even as the government slashed the target
to 3.1 percent last week from the previous 3.8 percent.
South Korea, home to global manufacturing titans such as
smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and automaker
Hyundai Motor, is the first major economy to release
monthly trade figures.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, said later
on Wednesday its overseas sales fell 2.2 percent in volume terms
in June from a year earlier despite more working days.
The trade ministry said in a statement export conditions
would improve in the second half, but the potential for the
Greek crisis to disrupt Korea's key euro zone market has raised
further uncertainty.
Markets are wagering on another rate cut in coming months, a
view supported by well anchored inflation.
($1 = 1,118.7600 won)
