* April exports post worst fall in over 2 yrs
* April inflation steady from March at 16-yr low
* Exports to top markets all suffer declines
* Data highlights need for more stimulus
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, May 1 South Korean exports in April
accelerated their decline for a fourth straight month to the
worst in two years on lower oil prices and weak global demand,
underscoring the need for more stimulus measures.
Exports last month fell 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the
sharpest fall since February 2013, as shipments to the top
markets of China, the United States and the European Union
posted losses, preliminary government data showed on Friday.
April exports lagged a median 6.8 percent fall projected by
a Reuters survey, in which forecasts from the 20 analysts polled
ranged from declines of 10.6 percent to 0.5 percent while none
predicted a gain.
Imports into Asia's fourth-largest economy plunged 17.8
percent from a year earlier, pushing the monthly trade surplus
up to a record $8.49 billion from a $8.38 billion surplus in
March, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data showed.
"The government will be sure to focus policy on boosting
consumption as exports are no longer performing as they did in
the past," said Stephen Lee, an economist at Samsung Securities.
South Korean markets were closed for the international
Labour Day holiday on Friday.
Shipments to the U.S. fell 2.7 percent in April from a year
earlier to post their first decline in a year after posting
double-digit growth for nearly all of 2014 and early this year.
Exports to China, South Korea's largest export market,
dipped 5.2 percent in April over a year earlier - the third
consecutive month of decline - while sales to the European Union
fell 11.9 percent, the ministry said.
Below-target inflation should also allow the Bank of Korea
to trim interest rates further from the current record-low level
to shore up domestic demand, but analysts said the central bank
would not rush to lower borrowing costs.
"The Bank of Korea will hesitate cutting rates further ahead
of the pending rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. It's more
likely to tweak the ceiling on its loan facilities," said
Samsung's Lee.
Mounting household debt after three rounds of rate cuts in
less than a year keeps policymakers wary while the recovering
local housing market means borrowings could rise above the
current level, putting South Korea's household debt-to-income
ratio near the top among major economies.
Statistics agency data out early on Friday showed consumer
prices rose 0.4 percent in April on-year, steady at a 16-year
low set in March. Core inflation ticked down to 2.0 percent in
annual terms from 2.1 percent in March.
The finance ministry said relatively solid domestic demand
would begin pushing up the inflation rate going forward while
the effects of oil price declines on annual inflation will begin
fading from the second half of this year.
The average value of exports per working day was $1.93
billion in April, slightly lower than $1.96 billion in March,
Thomson Reuters calculations show.
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)