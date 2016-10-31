SEOUL Nov 1 South Korea's current account
surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted $7.06 billion in September
from a revised $5.55 billion surplus in August, central bank
data showed on Tuesday.
Exports in September rose 2.86 percent to a seasonally
adjusted $43.30 billion while imports fell 4.72 percent to
$33.61 billion, producing a goods account surplus of $9.69
billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
The September current account surplus marked a rebound in
seasonally adjusted terms from the August surplus, which was the
smallest since April this year.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)