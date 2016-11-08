EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens after Trump comments on border wall

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mexico should cancel a presidential visit to Washington if it refuses to pay for a proposed wall along the border. The peso slipped 0.3 percent after touching a three-week peak earlier in the day. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell 0.6 percent. Trump's comments on Twitter could undo a planned summit next week where he and his Mexican counterpart, Enriqu