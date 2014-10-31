(Adds details and background)
* Yuan-won direct market to launch mid-December
* S.Korea considering increasing share of yuan-denominated
assets in its foreign reserves
* S.Korea mulling issuing yuan-denominated bonds
* Seoul plans to seek more QFII quotas next year
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Oct 31 South Korea will launch direct
trading between the yuan and the won in December and adopt a
series of measures to make the country an international hub for
growing yuan businesses, the government said on Friday.
Neither the yuan or the won are fully
convertible and the two neighbours mainly use the dollar to
settle their trade deals, valued at around $230 billion last
year.
South Korea will follow Russia and Japan to become the third
country outside China to host direct trading of the yuan against
its own currency.
The move was agreed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's
visit to Seoul in July.
The Bank of Communications, China's fifth
biggest lender, was chosen to become the yuan clearing bank in
South Korea, It began services on Oct. 30 , but will officially
launch Nov. 6.
Roughly ten banks will be designated as market makers in
early November to ensure liquidity in the new market, which is
expected to open in mid-December, according to the government
statement.
Through the direct market, the government plans to boost
transactions in the yuan to over 20 percent of all payments in a
medium-to-long term basis. As of end-2013, only 1.2 percent of
South Korea's trade transactions were carried out in yuan.
South Korea also said it was considering increasing the
share of yuan and yuan-denominated assets in its foreign
currency reserves and selling sovereign bonds in yuan abroad.
The central bank refused to disclose how much of its foreign
reserves are in yuan. South Korea currently has the
seventh-largest foreign reserves in the world.
South Korea also said it was considering issuing
yuan-denominated bonds if demand for the yuan increases
considerably for trade payments. Bond issuance in the yuan will
be unprecedented for South Korea, which has issued dollar- and
euro-denominated paper so far.
The joint statement also said state-run funds, including
Korea Investment Corporation plan to seek more stock investment
quotas into China under the QFII (Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor) programme.
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Simon Cameron-Moore)