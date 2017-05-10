SEOUL May 10 U.S. President Donald Trump and
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in spoke by telephone on
Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely to resolve the North
Korean nuclear crisis, the South Korean presidential Blue House
said.
Trump told Moon that the North Korean nuclear issue was a
complicated problem but one that could be resolved, the Blue
House said in a statement.
The phone call marked the first contact between the two men.
Moon won South Korea's presidency in an election held on
Tuesday, campaigning on a more conciliatory approach toward
Pyongyang and ending nearly ten years of hardline conservative
rule in the South that focused on pressuring the reclusive
North.
