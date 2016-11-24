SEOUL Nov 24 South Korea will propose three
plans to parliament on Thursday to revamp its electricity
tariffs to alleviate the burden on households during peak power
usage periods, its energy ministry said.
The government faced a public backlash after residential
users were slapped with heavy bills this summer under the
current pricing system as air conditioning usage peaked. The
tariff now breaks up users into six brackets, or stages,
depending on their consumption.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, applied the
six-stage system to households to curb power use by imposing
higher rates for heavy users, while offering electricity at
fixed prices for industrial users to reduce their cost burden
and enhance competitiveness.
"We are planning to change (the current six-stage tariff
system) to the three-stage and this will apply to December bills
retroactively," Kim Yong-rae, director general for energy
industry policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy,
told Reuters ahead of the announcement.
Under the current system, residents that use less than 100
kilowatts per hour (kWh) would pay only 60.7 won per kWh while
those that consume more than 501 kWh would pay 709.50 won per
kWh. That works out to a gap of about 11.7 times between the
lowest and highest prices.
But the three-stage system could narrow that price gap to
about three times, according to the ministry.
The first proposed three-stage system would reduce
residential power costs by 10.4 percent, while the second
proposal would cut them by 11.5 percent and the third by 11.6
percent, the ministry said.
Industrial users were charged 107.41 won per kWh last year,
lower than the average of 123.69 won per kWh for residential
users, according to data from state-run utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO).
Industrial electricity consumption accounted for more than
56 percent of total usage and household consumption made up
about 13 percent. Schools, agriculture and commercial users made
up the rest.
The ministry is not planning to increase power charges for
industrial users at the moment as their tariffs have been hiked
several times before, Kim said.
To address the criticism over the progressive electricity
billing system, Korea's energy ministry cut residential
electricity tariffs in August for the July to September quarter
by 420 billion won temporarily.
The energy ministry will hold a public hearing next Monday
with KEPCO before they finalise details.
($1 = 1,176.1000 won)
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)