SEOUL, Nov 24 South Korea's energy ministry
submitted three different proposals to parliament on Thursday
for new electricity tariffs as it seeks to simplify a complex
price banding system and ease the burden on household consumers
during peak usage periods.
The government faced a public backlash in summer after the
existing pricing system, comprising six tariff bands, landed
residential users with heavy bills as they as cranked up air
conditioning use.
In a temporary measure responding to the criticism, Korea's
energy ministry cut residential electricity tariffs in August
for the July-September quarter by 420 billion won ($355 million)
in total.
Under each of the ministry's new proposals, customers will
be bracketed in three bands, reducing the difference in price
between how much residential and industrial users pay. Jumps in
prices during seasonal demand spikes will be kept to a minimum,
the ministry said.
"We will make sure to not increase the burden on Korean
people by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
cushioning price hikes as much as possible during winter and
summer seasons," Joo Hyung-hwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and
Energy told lawmakers in a parliament session.
"We will hold a public hearing on Nov. 28 and will finalise
all administrative procedure before mid-December and apply the
change from Dec. 1 retroactively," Joo said.
The energy ministry will hold a public hearing next Monday
with state-run KEPCO before finalising details.
Under the six-band system in place currently, residential
customers face higher rates during heavy usage, while industrial
users buy electricity at fixed prices. That can mean the highest
prices paid are 11.7 time more per kilowatt/hour than the lowest
charges.
Under each of the three-stage systems up for consideration,
that price gap would be narrowed to a factor of about three
times, according to the ministry.
Industrial electricity consumption accounted for more than
56 percent of total usage and household consumption made up
about 13 percent. Schools, agriculture and commercial users made
up the rest.
The ministry is not planning to increase power charges for
industrial users at the moment as their tariffs are higher than
generation costs, minister Joo said.
