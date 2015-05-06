PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL May 6 South Korea's antitrust body said on Wednesday it would cooperate with counterparts in Europe and the United States as part of the regulator's investigation into U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission did not specify what it was investigating Qualcomm for, but the company is facing regulatory probes into alleged anti-competitive practices in several countries and agreed to pay a $975 million fine in China early this year following a 14-month investigation.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission, in a statement, said its officials met counterparts from the European Commission on Monday and agreed to hold "working-level discussions" about the Qualcomm probe. It added that it would also work with the United States and other countries and examine similar cases abroad.
It gave no further details. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
