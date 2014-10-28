Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
SEOUL Oct 28 The head of CME Group has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korea's main exchange operator if Korea Exchange offers to sell some of its shares, CME's South Korea representative Hong Sung-hee said on Tuesday.
Korea Exchange spokesman Noh Byung-soo said he was aware of CME Chief Executive Phupinder Gill's remarks but said the exchange had no plan to sell shares. Korea Exchange is owned by a group comprising dozens of local financial companies but is designated as a public enterprise. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
LONDON, March 15 U.S. fund Loomis Sayles said on Wednesday it was not part of an agreement struck at the weekend by Iceland's authorities to pay off funds whose assets were frozen as part of the capital controls the country imposed in a financial crisis in 2008.
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.