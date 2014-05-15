MOKPO, South Korea May 15 South Korean prosecutors indicted on Thursday four crew members of a ferry that capsized in April killing more than 280 passengers for manslaughter, a senior prosecutor said.

The prosecution also indicted all 11 other surviving crew members of the Sewol for negligence. The crew has been under criminal investigations after they were believed to have escaped the sinking vessel before many of the passengers. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)