By Hooyeon Kim
SEOUL Oct 24 Looks no longer centre only on the
face in beauty-obsessed South Korea, where more women are
hitting the gym to improve muscle tone and physical health.
As the ideal of beauty evolves in a country that is a
trendsetter in cosmetics and the pursuit of plastic surgery,
women's fitness has become a growth business, say purveyors of
health products, from diet supplements to dumb-bells.
"Women used to starve in order to lose weight. Now they
exercise," said celebrity trainer Ray Yang, who leads a workout
session during the Body Show, a weekly television event targeted
at women that is now in its second season.
South Korea is a beauty powerhouse, with a $12-billion
cosmetics industry and home-grown brands from the likes of
Amorepacific Corp and LG Household & Healthcare
riding a wave, or "hallyu", of cultural exports,
from television dramas to pop music.
In July, Olive Young, a health and beauty chain owned by CJ
Corp, began selling health products targeted at
women, including dumb-bells and a mini gym ball.
Lotte Shopping's rival chain LOHB's said annual
sales of items such as gym balls, jump ropes and dumb-bells were
up 9 percent this year by Oct. 15.
As in other Asian countries, the popular depiction of Korean
women has tended towards the slim, fair-skinned and demure,
reinforcing gender stereotypes in a male-dominated society.
Until recently, physical fitness was not much of a priority
for Korean women, despite an emphasis on appearance that has
fuelled a $5-billion plastic surgery industry, which accounts
for a quarter of the global market.
Thinness was so prized that young women often steered clear
of sports such as hiking and cycling, for fear they would leave
them with thicker legs.
"Women used to think muscles would have side effects, or
negative effects, on their body type and looks," said Kim
Min-jeong, a professor of global sports science at Hankuk
University of Foreign Studies.
The desire for a more robust physique comes as female
workforce participation reached a record high this year, while
Koreans of both sexes are delaying marriage and childbirth.
Many fitness conscious Korean women are adopting as role
models well-toned celebrities, from domestic K-pop girl group
Sistar's Hyorin, to global figures such as U.S. first lady
Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
"The strength, the outer beauty of muscles, the positive
attitudes and energetic images of these women become the
motivation," said Kim. "Women now have higher social status and
bigger roles in society."
The number of fitness centres registered in South Korea has
increased steadily, growing more than 5 percent last year to
stand at 7,363 outlets, government data show.
At one exercise centre in Seoul recently, 29-year-old You
Ri-seul followed the same routine as the men, from barbell
drills to a rowing-machine session and dead lifts.
"Female celebrities with healthy images became popular in
the mass media in recent years, so I think a more
healthy-looking body is ultimately becoming the wannabe model,"
she said.
