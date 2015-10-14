* Won has weakened less than other major currencies - official

* FX official: Baseline scenario is for Fed rate hike this year

* S.Korea seen not facing contagion risk like in 1997

By Yena Park and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Oct 14 The won has fallen against the dollar in recent months but not as much as other major currencies have, a South Korean foreign exchange official said, indicating he sees the country's currency as over-valued.

The official also told Reuters this week that the baseline scenario Korean foreign exchange authorities have is for the Federal Reserve to begin raising United States interest rates before the end of this year.

The remarks were made on the condition the official remain anonymous.

"If you look at only the dollar/won rate, you can say 1,200 is certainly a high level, but what about the other currencies? The yen and euro have depreciated much more," the official said, without elaborating.

South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, is heavily dependent on exports for growth. A weaker won can help boost the local-currency profits of exporters and strengthen their pricing power.

During the third quarter, the won fell 5.9 percent against the dollar. This was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and the sharpest in four years.

On Sept. 8, the won fell to 1,208.8 per dollar, its lowest level since late July 2010. It has since rebounded, and was trading around 1,149 on Wednesday.

The official shrugged off the risk of massive capital flight from the country when the U.S. central bank begins raising interest rates, which some economists say could spark heavy outflows from emerging markets.

Last week, the same official told Reuters that even if a financial or currency crisis hits the region, South Korea faces almost zero contagion risk, thanks to how its short-term foreign borrowings have been reduced.

Central bank data shows at that the end of June, short-term foreign debt owed by the country's financial institutions was 25.5 percent of the official foreign reserves. That compares with 69.1 percent in September 2008 and 242 percent in December 1997.

"Apart from the effects on the real-economic activity, there's no such contagion risk as in 1997," the official said, referring to the Asia financial crisis that had swept through the including South Korea.

South Korea is not considering new measures to curb capital outflows when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates but plans to use the existing tools such as easing regulations on overseas borrowings by banks, the official added. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)