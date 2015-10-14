* Won has weakened less than other major currencies -
official
* FX official: Baseline scenario is for Fed rate hike this
year
* S.Korea seen not facing contagion risk like in 1997
(Adds comments, external debt figures)
By Yena Park and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Oct 14 The won has fallen against
the dollar in recent months but not as much as other major
currencies have, a South Korean foreign exchange official said,
indicating he sees the country's currency as over-valued.
The official also told Reuters this week that the baseline
scenario Korean foreign exchange authorities have is for the
Federal Reserve to begin raising United States interest rates
before the end of this year.
The remarks were made on the condition the official remain
anonymous.
"If you look at only the dollar/won rate, you can say 1,200
is certainly a high level, but what about the other currencies?
The yen and euro have depreciated much more," the official said,
without elaborating.
South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, is
heavily dependent on exports for growth. A weaker won can help
boost the local-currency profits of exporters and strengthen
their pricing power.
During the third quarter, the won fell 5.9 percent against
the dollar. This was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and
the sharpest in four years.
On Sept. 8, the won fell to 1,208.8 per dollar, its lowest
level since late July 2010. It has since rebounded, and was
trading around 1,149 on Wednesday.
The official shrugged off the risk of massive capital flight
from the country when the U.S. central bank begins raising
interest rates, which some economists say could spark heavy
outflows from emerging markets.
Last week, the same official told Reuters that even if a
financial or currency crisis hits the region, South Korea faces
almost zero contagion risk, thanks to how its short-term foreign
borrowings have been reduced.
Central bank data shows at that the end of June, short-term
foreign debt owed by the country's financial institutions was
25.5 percent of the official foreign reserves. That compares
with 69.1 percent in September 2008 and 242 percent in December
1997.
"Apart from the effects on the real-economic activity,
there's no such contagion risk as in 1997," the official said,
referring to the Asia financial crisis that had swept through
the including South Korea.
South Korea is not considering new measures to curb capital
outflows when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates but
plans to use the existing tools such as easing regulations on
overseas borrowings by banks, the official added.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)