SEOUL Jan 22 The South Korean won extended gains to 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, as sentiment improved after oil rebounded and the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised hopes for additional stimulus steps.

The won rose as high as 1,201.5 per dollar, up 1 percent from Thursday's onshore close of 1,213.7. The Seoul stock market's KOSPI was up 1.4 percent as of 0446 GMT. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)