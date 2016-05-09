SEOUL, May 9 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 80,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between May and June via two spot tenders, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 50,000 Hanwha Corp $1.77 May 17-21 30,000 Mercuria Energy Group $2.38 May 29- June 2 (Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)