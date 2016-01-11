SEOUL, Jan 11 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd
has bought 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for arrival in January and February via two tenders closed on
Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNES(M/T) PREMIUM/T SUPPLIER LOADING SCHEDULE
50,000 7.03 SK Energy Jan. 21-25
50,000 15.95 Vitol SA Feb. 2-6
* Note: The deal for the first tender was made on a
delivered duty paid basis, and the second tender on a cost and
freight basis. Products will arrive at the port of Ulsan.
