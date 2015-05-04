(Adds TV link)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL May 4 Close by the luxury high-rises of
Seoul's most expensive neighbourhood, 80-year-old Kim Ok-nyo
burns charcoal to heat her two-room shack in Guryong, a
shantytown of 2,000 residents.
Demolition of Guryong, the last slum in Seoul's glitzy
Gangnam district made famous by Psy's Gangnam Style song and
video, is expected to start this summer after redevelopment
plans were mired for years in squabbling among the city,
district and developers, and even battling residents.
Left behind by South Korea's economic miracle, Guryong is a
grim symbol of growing income inequality in a country where
nearly half the elderly live in poverty, the highest rate in the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD)grouping.
Kim, a widow who shares her cramped wooden dwelling with one
of her sons, is ready to leave the fire-prone slum, where the
church she attended burned down about five months ago.
"I am scared that I will continue to live here and die
here," she said. "I want to die in a slightly better place."
After her husband died of a heart attack nearly 30 years
ago, Kim moved into the farmland-turned-slum, doing temporary
work at building sites, and once even cleaning at one of the
nearby high-rise apartments.
"I envy them," the mother of five said in her shack, which
is too small to accommodate even a television. "Why wouldn't I?
I pray every day that some day my kids can have a life like
them."
Kim, who depends on a monthly government living subsidy of
200,000 won ($187), uses a shared toilet around the corner and
takes showers and does laundry at public baths.
"Later you will see all kinds of bugs, like cockroaches, and
rats," she said. "Bug killers don't work."
In December, city and district officials agreed on a
redevelopment plan to build thousands of units of low-cost
housing, including subsidised homes for current slum residents.
"We need to develop the area quickly to improve housing
security for people there, because these illegal shacks are old,
so they are vulnerable," said Cho Gyu-tae, a Gangnam official
handling the redevelopment.
Slum residents were old and ailing, said Ahn Young-chan, a
79-year-old grandfather and victim of backaches, who has lived
in the shantytown since it sprang up in the late 1980s.
After the failure of previous resettlement efforts, he is
wary of getting his hopes up.
"We have to wait and see," he said. "Honestly we don't have
power. We have no choice but to follow what the authorities tell
us."
($1=1,067.9000 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)